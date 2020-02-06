Lemoore author releases new book

LEMOORE — The release of a new book by local fantasy author Jason R. Koivu is soon to be a reality.

The second book in the saga of Ford Barlow, “The Rue of Hope” will be released on Thursday, Feb. 20. The novel will be available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers. It will also be available through the website of its Texas-based publisher Black Rose Writing.

“Dungeons & Dragons had a huge influence on me as a kid. The game had just come out in the ‘70s and around 1980, I got my first box and I just loved it,” Koivu said.

Inspired by his love of the Dungeons and Dragons role-playing game and the work of the godfather of fantasy literature, J.R.R. Tolkien, Koivu weaves his own tale of banditry, magic and adventure in “The Rue of Hope” and the previous book, “Beyond Barlow.”

He attempted to write his first novel at the age of 12, realizing halfway through that it was far too influenced by Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.”

“I had to hold down my excitement during the [‘Lord of the Rings’] movies to hide from my wife what I big dork I was,” Koivu said of the work of Tolkien. “But she’s into comic book so she can’t say anything.”

