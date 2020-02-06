Lemoore author releases new book

LEMOORE — The release of a new book by local fantasy author Jason R. Koivu is soon to be a reality.
The second book in the saga of Ford Barlow, “The Rue of Hope” will be released on Thursday, Feb. 20. The novel will be available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers. It will also be available through the website of its Texas-based publisher Black Rose Writing.
“Dungeons & Dragons had a huge influence on me as a kid. The game had just come out in the ‘70s and around 1980, I got my first box and I just loved it,” Koivu said.
Inspired by his love of the Dungeons and Dragons role-playing game and the work of the godfather of fantasy literature, J.R.R. Tolkien, Koivu weaves his own tale of banditry, magic and adventure in “The Rue of Hope” and the previous book, “Beyond Barlow.”
He attempted to write his first novel at the age of 12, realizing halfway through that it was far too influenced by Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.”
“I had to hold down my excitement during the [‘Lord of the Rings’] movies to hide from my wife what I big dork I was,” Koivu said of the work of Tolkien. “But she’s into comic book so she can’t say anything.”
The Lemoore-based author said that while he plans for the series to continue — book three is nearly finished and books four and five are being outlined — there’s no wrong place to jump in. The books are serial adventures, akin to old westerns than an ongoing saga like “Harry Potter” where jumping into the middle would leave a reader confused. Each of the books in the series will be a contained, complete story.
In fact, “The Rue of Hope” was actually finished first. Finding himself wanting to flesh out the main character of Ford Barlow further after completing that book, Koivu penned the prequel, “Beyond Barlow.”
Barlow, a rogue with a mean streak and a topsy-turvy sense of morality, is loosely based on people Koivu knew growing up; the hero’s adventures are inspired by the author’s rural New England childhood.
“The first book that I put out, ‘Beyond Barlow’ kind of mirrored my childhood in a way,” he said. “I never ran away from home to join bandits or raided villages, but I grew up in a rural area. I could walk out my backdoor and there’d be miles of trees, so I spent a good deal of time back there. My dad was a sportsman and he enjoyed hunting so, as a kid, I’d take my bow or my gun and be hinting for half the day. That all goes into the first book.”
Koivu earned a degree in literature before moving to Los Angeles to write screenplays and work in the movie industry. He and his wife eventually bought a house in Lemoore, where her Navy family is based.
It was the author’s time in Los Angeles that inspired “The Rue of Hope,” he said. Barlow finds himself living in a sprawling urban city on the verge of collapse while working as a prize fighter. He is soon enveloped in a world of love, betrayal and assassinations.
“Stuck in that rat race lifestyle, you start to lose a little bit of your humanity. It’s ironic because you’re around so many people — millions of people — and yet you lose your humanity,” he said. “When I was living in rural Massachusetts, I felt more in tune with my humanity. I’m not sure what that says about me. But when you get that many people packed together in a city, they start to gnaw on one another.”
Koivu's previous books, "Spritzerville,... Ohio?," "Go Home, Oaxaca. You're Drunk.," "Perusing Portland" and "Tears of the Ancient" are also currently available.
