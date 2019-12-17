HANFORD — Art Hop is giving locals another reason to brave the chilly weather and visit downtown Hanford.
The monthly art hop, a Ssussdriad production, matches local artists with local businesses on the second Tuesday of each month in an effort to bolster both in the downtown area. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Divine Creations hosted the Lemoore artist Brian Diniz.
Diniz said that the event is a good way for art patrons to become aware of new local businesses they may want to shop at and for local shoppers to discover new forms of art. It’s also a good way for local shop owners to show that they support the local art community.
“[Art Hop] opens up the community and it links people who don’t even know about these businesses downtown, you know,” he said. “It’s cool; it’s a win-win.”
Diniz isn’t unfamiliar with the Hanford Art Hop, having shown once before – around this time last year.
“I dig that he's making beautiful pieces in a medium viewed as counter-cultural, or destructive. I would hope it makes people reconsider their preconceptions,” said Art Hop organizer Nate Odom.
The Lemoore-based painter forgoes the brush in favor of the spray can. The style lends itself to more surreal art, which Diniz tries to steer clear of, he said. He uses spray paint to make more realistic images.
Diniz is a longtime artist but only started working in the medium of spray paint about 18 months ago.
“I understood it and it made sense to me,” he said.
Diniz has an associate’s degree in fine art and before switching to spray paint, he was an illustrator in comic book style. He currently works as a graphic designer for Plain Insane Graphix in Lemoore.
His work is currently on display and for sale at Bird Street Brewing, located at 242 Heinlen St., Lemoore.
“When they opened, they had barren walls, so they offered to show [my art] for me and they sell it for me there. It’s been a great thing. Now they have a whole bunch of other artists who blast their walls. It’s really cool that I can be here showing [at Art Hop] knowing I have art on display there,” he said.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ctheartsgallery.
The next Art Hop is scheduled for Jan. 14.
