Lemoore approves cannabis consumption lounge license

LEMOORE — In addition to an already-approved dispensary, the city of Lemoore has approved the issuance of a cannabis consumption lounge license.

Tuesday, the Lemoore City Council held a public hearing regarding the issuance of a consumption lounge license between the city and NHC Lemoore, LLC, and voted 3-0 in favor of the issuance.

In October 2019, council approved a project development agreement with NHC Lemoore, LLC, and issued a regulatory permit for a cannabis retail dispensary located at 338 W. D St.

According to the city staff report, the consumption lounge license authorizes onsite consumption of cannabis or cannabis products to adults 21 years of age or older.

The dispensary will have retail cannabis sales and the lounge would allow consumption of the cannabis. The proposed consumption lounge would be located at the same address, but would be accessed through an entrance from inside the dispensary.

City Manager Nathan Olson said only products that are purchased at the dispensary will be allowed to be consumed in the lounge, and if not all the product is consumed, then it has to be repackaged before the user leaves the lounge.