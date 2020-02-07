Lemoore approves cannabis consumption lounge license

LEMOORE — In addition to an already-approved dispensary, the city of Lemoore has approved the issuance of a cannabis consumption lounge license.
Tuesday, the Lemoore City Council held a public hearing regarding the issuance of a consumption lounge license between the city and NHC Lemoore, LLC, and voted 3-0 in favor of the issuance.
In October 2019, council approved a project development agreement with NHC Lemoore, LLC, and issued a regulatory permit for a cannabis retail dispensary located at 338 W. D St.
According to the city staff report, the consumption lounge license authorizes onsite consumption of cannabis or cannabis products to adults 21 years of age or older.
The dispensary will have retail cannabis sales and the lounge would allow consumption of the cannabis. The proposed consumption lounge would be located at the same address, but would be accessed through an entrance from inside the dispensary.
City Manager Nathan Olson said only products that are purchased at the dispensary will be allowed to be consumed in the lounge, and if not all the product is consumed, then it has to be repackaged before the user leaves the lounge.
Olson said the consumption lounge would be like a bar atmosphere and it would be up to the user to consume the products responsibly and make sure they get home safely.
To address some community concerns, a representative from NHC Lemoore said the company is trying to partner with ride sharing apps to offer vouchers or discounts and assured council that there will be plenty of security and trained staff monitoring those in the consumption lounge.
Olson added that there will be an air filtration system in the lounge, so there will be no cannabis odors escaping to the surrounding area.
“We have no reason to believe that this is going to cause any issues,” Olson said, adding it should bring in more people into the downtown area.
If there are issues or problems, Olson said the Chief of Police has the authority to shut the place down.
At the end of the public hearing and council discussion, Councilmember Stuart Lyons made the motion to approve the issuance of the consumption lounge license, which passed 3-0, with Mayor Eddie Neal absent.
Peace Officer of the Year
Also during the meeting, the American Legion Post 100 gave its 2019 Peace Officer of the Year award to Lemoore Police Department Officer Eric Trevino.
Trevino began his law enforcement career with the Tulare Police Department, where he specialized as a narcotics detective for almost five years.
He joined LPD in April 2018 and has since been recognized by his superiors for his passion, receiving several commendations and special assignments.
Trevino became a police K-9 handler and can be seen around Lemoore with his partner, Rocket. He is also a range master and field training officer, among other duties, and volunteers his time mentoring PAL wrestlers and doing K-9 demonstrations.
Lemoore Police Chief Michael Kendall said Trevino has accomplished a lot in his short time at LPD and said he looks forward to watching his career as it progresses.
Kendall presented Trevino with a plaque in appreciation of his exemplary service to the community.
Trevino thanked his wife, the department, the city and the American Legion Post 100 for the honor. He also took time to remember the award’s previous recipient, Officer Jonathan Dias, who was killed in November.
“I love this job,” Trevino said, adding he looks forward to going to work every day and hopes to continue doing good work for the city.
Mayor Pro Tem John Plourde thanked Trevino for his service and the room gave Trevino a standing ovation.
More from council
Community Development Director Judy Holwell said the city had received an application from Dutch Bros Coffee to open a location in the old Pioneer shopping center. She said the city will now begin reviewing the application.