“A spouse’s sacrifices” address will keynote the 20th annual Veteran’s Day salute, at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, at the Lemoore Seventh-day Adventist Church. The salute includes a no-host luncheon following the program of military and patriotic songs and features.
Adventist Pastor Jose Alarcon will open the program following presentation of the colors. Ed Phillips, a former Army Medic and Chaplin, will MC the event.
The Veteran’s salute will host Ruthie Milburn, wife of deceased husband Col. James Milburn, as she spotlights spouse-faced topics such as living far from family, sleeping alone at night, missing kid’s birthdays, and parenting alone. Milburn boasts of sons and grandchildren as well as being active in veteran’s issues.
You have free articles remaining.
Special music will include the traditional “Taps” played by Lukasz Szarzec on the saxophone and two of Armona Union Academy Choir’s favorite songs: “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” and “Amazing Grace,” directed by Danica Mason.
A special prayer “For Those in Harm’s Way” will lead into a salute as former and currently serving members of the military are recognized. America’s songs including “God Bless America,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and a video, “Burial at Sea” will be offered.
The public is invited to the program which will feature gifts to veterans at the Lemoore church, located at 1035 E. Hanford-Armona Road. Plenty of parking is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.