They’ve done it again. In what has become quite an impressive pattern, the Lemoore Middle College High School (LMCHS) “Fighting Panthers” Academic Decathlon (AD) team once again finished on the podium at the national competition held remotely Wednesday through Friday of last week.
This marks the third time in five years that LMCHS has competed at nationals and finished on the podium. Their success is the culmination of a year of intense effort that also recently yielded their 10th consecutive win at the Kings County level.
How tough was the competition? More than 400 students, from 45 schools across the country, participated this year after winning competitions within their respective counties and states.
Within its Division IV main competitive grouping, LMCHS was up against schools almost four times its size — LMCHS’ total student enrollment of just 224 makes it what may be the smallest school in the entire competition. And some parts of the competition involved schools outside Division IV, some of which were up to 10 times the size of LMCHS. The word “underdog” comes to mind.
Underdogs or not, the results from the Saturday, April 23, awards ceremony were superb: a silver (2nd place) team finish in their division; 18 individual medals; five scholarships; a national Top 3 “Showcase” speech performance by student Isaac Harmiel; and a first-place win of the SuperQuiz competition in which all nine students answered rapid-fire questions in seven subject areas.
To top it all off, when ranked against all 45 schools across all divisions, including the schools 10 times their size, LMCHS finished in the top 10.
The members of the team, in alphabetic order, were: Gurmannat Chalotra, Gwynith (Gwyn) Champlin, Richard (Isaac) Harmiel, Lana Moore, Clarissa (Chloe) Morgan, Drevin Rivera, Naeryl Ronquillo, Kylie (Kodi) Valentino, and Nicolo Wheaton.
They were coached by Allen Tong, Janet Bengtson and John Bengtson.
Individual award recipients included:
• Gwyn Champlin (Varsity): Bronze Medals in both Speech and Music.
• Gurmannat Chalotra (Honors): Gold Medal in Social Science; Silver Medals in Speech and Literature; $250 scholarship for being highest-scoring decathlete for LMCHS; and $750 scholarship for second-highest score by an Honors decathlete in Division IV.
• Richard (Isaac) Harmiel (Varsity): Gold Medals in Speech (best speech among all varsity students in all divisions), Art, Social Science; Silver Medals for Music and Science; Bronze Medal for Interview; and $1,000 scholarship for highest score by a Varsity decathlete in Division IV.
• Kodi Valentino (Scholastic): Bronze Medal in Speech.
• Nicolo Wheaton (Varsity): Gold Medal in Music; Silver Medals in Science and Social Science; Bronze Medals in Literature, Art, Math; $250 scholarship for being most valuable team member for LMCHS; and $500 scholarship for third-highest score by a Varsity decathlete in Division IV.