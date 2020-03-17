Lee Enterprises sells papers in Santa Maria, Hanford

DAVENPORT, Iowa (March 13, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 47 markets, announced today that the company has sold its newspaper and digital media operations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford, California to Santa Maria News Media, Inc. The sale includes the Santa Maria Times, The Lompoc Record and The Sentinel in Hanford, along with other local publications.

The publications have a combined average daily circulation of 7,200 and their websites, santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and hanfordsentinel.com reach more than 500,000 unique visitors each month. Lee Enterprises purchased the properties in 2005 as part of the Pulitzer acquisition.

“Lee is thankful for the contributions Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford have made since 2005. They have shown an unwavering commitment to their communities and demonstrated exemplary local journalism,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. “We wish them continued success under the leadership of Santa Maria News Media.”

Santa Maria News Media, Inc. is a newly formed company led by a group of Canadian newspaper executives. The new owners have newspaper assets throughout Canada and the United States. Their California newspapers include the Bakersfield Californian, Sonora Union Democrat, Porterville Recorder, Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Imperial Valley Press, Lodi News-Sentinel and the Antelope Valley Press.