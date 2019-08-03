After conducting an extensive and thorough recruitment, the Kings County Board of Supervisors announces the appointment of Lee Burdick to the position of County Counsel effective July 15, 2019. She replaces Colleen Carlson who held the office the past nine years.
The County Counsel acts as the legal advisor for all County government offices, departments, commissions, and districts and represents these officials in civil court actions and prepares ordinances, resolutions, elections documents and other legal matters for them. The County Counsel attends all Board of Supervisors meetings, as well as various commissions and governing bodies, to give legal advice. The department has a total staff of 14 positions to accomplish this mission.
Lee has spent her entire legal career supporting excellence in government, first on the federal level, attending law school and working in Washington, D.C., then moving to California to represent clients before the State and many municipalities. Finally, she has represented many local governments in the Central Valley and Southern California. Lee previously served as Deputy County Counsel for Madera County and Deputy City Attorney for the cities of Clovis, Lemoore, Firebaugh, Chowchilla, Parlier and Greenfield. She is looking forward to serving the needs of the County of Kings. Lee will be providing legal counsel on Board governance, land use, taxation, sustainable groundwater, and personnel matters, among many other issues.
In accepting the positon, Lee stated, “I am honored to represent the interests of the people of Kings County by supporting their elected representatives and the incredible County staff who provide so many essential public services."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.