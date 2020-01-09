The City of Hanford will be ending this year’s leaf removal program on January 17, 2020. After this date, we ask that you place your leaves in your green waste container for pickup by the City of Hanford Refuse Division. Any leaves placed along the curbside after this date will be the responsibility of the property owner to dispose of.
If you have any questions please feel free to call the City of Hanford Streets Division at 585-2565.
