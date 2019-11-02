{{featured_button_text}}

Once again, the City of Hanford will begin its annual leaf pick-up program commencing on November 18, 2019 and continuing through January 10, 2020. For City crews to properly pick up leaves at your residence, it is recommended that the leaves be raked into piles at the curb and not near any parked vehicles.

Please place leaves approximately 20 inches away from the curb to allow drainage in the gutters. Do not place limbs or grass in the street as these items will not be picked up by our street sweepers or leaf pick up crews, please place these items in your green container. Every effort will be made to pick up leaves in a timely manner. If we are unable to get to your residence on the scheduled day, we will do our best to pick up your area the following day.

Please do not place leaves on the street prior to November 13, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact Russ Sterling, Streets Superintendent, at (559) 585-2565.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments