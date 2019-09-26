{{featured_button_text}}

Carol Dias has been re-elected president of Friends of the Kings County Library for the 2019/2020 year. Dias has been a member of the Friends for numerous years; she is a former teacher, a passionate reader, and resident of Lemoore. Other officers are Alice Quezada, vice president; Anne Sutton, recording secretary; and Wilma Humason, treasurer/corresponding secretary.

Dias stated, “We have experienced officers, all avid supporters of libraries, ready to start another year of activities.”

The volunteer Friends of the Kings County Library serve as ambassadors, advocates, and fundraisers for the seven libraries in Kings County. They are hosts at Library events and Story Time readers. To raise funds the Friends conduct used book sales, and accept financial contributions and memorial donations to help advance the services and collections at the libraries.

For more than 35 years the community benefit nonprofit organization has funded books, murals, computers, furniture, and the Children’s Summer Reading Program that takes place at every library in Kings County.

To be involved please call 559-362-1254.

