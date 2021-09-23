A lawsuit against Kings County was filed earlier this month, based on allegations of sexual harassment that emerged in July regarding District Attorney Keith Fagundes.
The lawsuit, which was filed on Sep. 8 with the Kings County Superior Court, alleges that Fagundes repeatedly harassed the male plaintiff — the chief investigator with the DA’s office — over the course of two years and that despite complaints, the County failed to act.
According to the lawsuit and the preceding complaint, the trouble began in 2018 when the plaintiff was staying in an apartment next to Fagundes’ home while going through a divorce. During this time, the complaint and lawsuit allege that Fagundes engaged in inappropriate touching with the plaintiff, sent lewd text messages and initiated sexually explicit conversations with him.
The lawsuit also claims that Fagundes retaliated against the plaintiff when the plaintiff moved out of the apartment.
“Fagundes began to have private meetings with [the] plaintiff’s subordinates and failed to include [the] Plaintiff in the information discussed,” the lawsuit reads. “Fagundes slowly stripped [the] Plaintiff of his responsibilities/abilities to the point [the] Plaintiff had a difficult time performing his job.”
The lawsuit states the plaintiff has suffered anxiety and panic attacks from his experience, and that a qualified medical examiner for Kings County diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The lawsuit further adds that Fagundes violated the Fair Employment and Housing Act and claims he tampered with evidence in a criminal jury trial to obtain a guilty verdict. It also states Fagundes kept “blackmail folders” and abused his prosecutorial discretion by interfering in criminal prosecutions and has manipulated cases to either be unfairly tough on defendants where he has a personal relationship with the victims, or lenient when he had a close relationship with the defendant.
Maggie Melo, the attorney representing Fagundes, said the claims are “simply not true,” adding that the lawsuit is aimed at the County, not Fagundes himself.
“The only thing I know is that because Keith wasn’t sued, we don’t have the opportunity to file legal documents on his behalf because he’s not a party in the lawsuit,” Melo said. “We were anticipating that if they did file a lawsuit, that certainly, they would’ve named Keith, but we were prepared to defend this and bring to light how many lies have been put in the complaint.”
Melo went on to address the allegations, which she feels are unfounded.
"By the way, if the plaintiff is that mentally unstable, he should be getting some help, and perhaps he should be put in a mental ward," Melo said. "Because from what I can tell in the statements made in the complaint, he's alleging all sorts of things."
The Hanford Sentinel reached out to the plaintiff’s attorney, Lawrence J. Lennemann, but has not received a response.
