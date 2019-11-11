{{featured_button_text}}
lawrence & company 25

Students and faculty of Lawrence &  Company College of Cosmetology celebrated the school's 25th anniversary Saturday in Hanford, raising $800 for the Officer Jonathan Diaz Memorial Fund in the process. 

 Contributed

HANFORD — Students and administrators at Lawrence & Company College of Cosmetology had a beautiful weekend. 

The institution, with locations in Hanford and Selma, celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday at its Hanford campus at 810 N. 10th Ave.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Via face painting, specials on services, raffles and donations, Lawrence & Co. raised $800 throughout the day for the Officer Jonathan Diaz Memorial Fund. 

On Nov. 2, 2019 Lemoore Police Officer Diaz was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments