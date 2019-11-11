HANFORD — Students and administrators at Lawrence & Company College of Cosmetology had a beautiful weekend.
The institution, with locations in Hanford and Selma, celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday at its Hanford campus at 810 N. 10th Ave.
Via face painting, specials on services, raffles and donations, Lawrence & Co. raised $800 throughout the day for the Officer Jonathan Diaz Memorial Fund.
On Nov. 2, 2019 Lemoore Police Officer Diaz was shot and killed in the line of duty.
