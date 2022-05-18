The Kings County Government Building courtyard was transformed into a somber, yet peaceful place on Wednesday morning as law enforcement and the public gathered to remember Lemoore Police officer Jonathan Diaz and K9 Bluz of the Kings County Sheriff's Department.
They were remembered along with other law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty, during the annual ceremony at the Peace Officers Memorial, created there by Kings County law enforcement.
Diaz died Nov. 2, 2019 and K9 Bluz died Thursday, May 12.
The memorial dedication, which occurred during National Police Week, included a multi-agency honor guard detail, musical tribute, and a 21-gun salute from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
Each Kings County law enforcement agency is part of a seven-year rotation to host the ceremony and this year it was Lemoore Police Department's turn, spearheaded by Captain Magarita Ochoa.
The ceremony began with a welcome by Lemoore Chief Michael Kendall, following a multi-agency presentation of colors and the national anthem, sung by Jay Salyer.
Cheif Kelly Vernon, of Kings County probation, led the pledge of allegiance.
California Highway Patrol Lieutenant Matt Drewry read the Police Officer's Prayer, which is inscribed on the Peace Officer's Memorial, and Chief Charlie Flores of the Kings County District Attorney's Office, read the list of Kings county peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty, ending with Diaz, of the Lemoore Police Department.
Chief Reuben Shortnacy of Corcoran Police Department read the 2021 fallen heroes list for the state of California. For every name on each list, a white dove was released. Amazing Grace was performed by bag piper Aaron Lipinski and Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever read a rememberance for fallen officer William Lehn, of the Fresno Police Department, who died June 21, 1994.
Keynote speaker Judge Melissa D'Morias spoke about the sacrifice that peace officers willingly risk, with some paying the ultimate price to protect the communities they serve.
"For many of you the end of your shift isn't the end of your duty, you don't clock out of being heroes. Jonathan Diaz didn't. Thank You Diaz," D'Morias said, addressing the assembled law enforcement personnel.
Lastly she spoke to the cadets of the police academy, stating "This job will teach you perseverance in the face of failure."
A riderless horse was introduced as part of the ceremony to honor the fallen officers — a first for the annual ceremony. A glove laying ceremony was also added for the first time, followed by the 21 gun salute by the NAS Lemoore Ceremonial Division and Taps, played by retired Lemoore Police Officer Tracy Landrus.