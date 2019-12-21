LEMOORE — Law enforcement and members of the community met Friday to honor the sacrifice of Deputy Sheriff Allen Thomas Sharra.
Kings County Officials including Assemblymember Rudy Salas, Senator Melissa Hurtado, Sheriff David Robinson and others officially unveiled the marker for the Kings County Deputy Sheriff Allen Thomas Sharra Memorial Highway. Members of Sharra’s family were also in attendance.
“It’s so important that we do things that honor those that have served the community,” Salas said to the Sentinel.
The assemblymember authored Assembly Concurrent Resolution 39 (ACR 38), earlier this year, which designates a portion of State Route 41 in Kings County in honor of Sheriff’s Deputy Sharra, who died in an automobile accident in the line of duty. Dec. 27 will mark the 20th anniversary of his death in 1999.
Salas cited not only the deputy’s sacrifice, but his volunteerism, dedication to his community and his work with the Explorer Program as reasons why he was enthusiastically on board when presented the idea by members of the Sherriff’s Department and Sharra’s widow, Gina.
“It’s fitting that this is taking place on the 20th anniversary. It shows that we don’t forget those that have served our community and I think that’s really important as well,” Salas said.
The portion of State Route 41 designated to honor Sharra lies in a stretch of road between Lincoln and Lansing avenues, effectively spanning downtown Stratford.
Deputy Sheriff Sharra served in the Navy as an avionics mechanic stationed at the Naval Air Station Lemoore and in 1993 became a reserve police officer for the City of Huron. He was later hired by former Sheriff Ken Marvin of Kings County.
Sharra’s death was cited by Sheriff Robinson as being the “first modern-era line of duty death in Kings County Sheriff’s Department history.” The previous line-of-duty death was in the 1890s.
Salas said that the century that had gone by without a line-of-duty death is indicative of the respect that Kings County citizens have for local law enforcement.
“I think the community here embraces law enforcement and we appreciate and respect the work that they do. We see law enforcement as an integral part of our society and our community,” Salas said.
Robinson, speaking to those in attendance, recalled Sharra, whom he worked with briefly, as having enthusiasm for his “new adventure in life.” Robinson said that Sharra wore his uniform with great pride and that he remembers the fallen deputy most for his exuberant smile.
Other speakers included Senior Deputy Sheriff Nate Ferrier. In addition to being instrumental in the inception of the dedication, in a fateful twist, Ferrier’s first day on patrol with the department was also Sharra’s last.
Ferrier recalled Sharra as having an ability to make those around him laugh and saw the potential for this project when Sharra’s widow, Gina, mentioned to him that she’d like to see a highway named in her late husband’s honor.
“Law enforcement, we get a lot of negativity from a lot of different angles. I think this event, hearing these stories and seeing the individuals and companies that stepped up to make this event possible shows that we have a lot more people for us than against us,” Ferrier said.
Former Explorer Luis Verdugo also spoke. Verdugo was riding along with Sharra on the night he was killed. As a result of the accident, Verdugo was hurled through the windshield, suffering two broken ankles and a lacerated liver.
“To see this happen 20 years later, it still feels like yesterday. I’m just thankful that his name is going to be on the road,” an emotional Verdugo said.
