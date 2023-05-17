Laton school groundbreaking
Laton Unified School District held a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2020 for a new multipurpose facility and administration building on the Laton Elementary School and Laton Middle School campus. The district recently received a $3 million grant.

 Julissa Zavala, the Sentinel

Laton Joint Unified School District has been awarded a $3 million grant, money that will allow the small district to move in a new direction, according to officials.

Laton is located nine miles northeast of Hanford and has a population of fewer than 2,000 residents.

For residents, however, the school district plays a vital role in their everyday lives, according to Jessie Betancourt, community school coordinator.

