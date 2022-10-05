The Keller Auto Speedway at the Kings Fairgrounds will finish the 2022 racing season this month with three races.
Two races will be held this weekend starting at 6 p.m. — the 37th Annual Cotton Classic on Friday, Oct. 7, and the Morrie Williams on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The last race of the year will be the Anthony Simone race at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and will feature "Ladies Night," meaning ladies of every age will get in free.
Pete's Pub in the Pits will be open prior to the start of each race from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
In addition to the pub, there will be food available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.
Ticket prices are $20 for adult general admission, $15 for senior and junior admission, and military are free with a valid ID.
The Cotton Classic event holds two racing classes, IMCA Stock Cars and SCCT.
The Morrie Williams event holds both NARC King of the West Sprints as well as Southern California Dwarf Car Association races.
The Anthony Simone event will feature the King of the West and Western Racesaver class races.
Each race will have merchandise available for purchase to support Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Peter Murphy, a promoter for the raceway, is a former race car driver and has been promoting the race track for three seasons.
"I came to this country to race back when I was 21 years old, and after I had a bad accident I wasn't able to race. I wasn't done with the sport yet," he said.
Murphy explained his passion for the sport turned him towards promoting.
"I actually raced in the Cotton Classic at this track years ago. I pretty much annoyed the people in charge until they let me take it over and here we are," he said.