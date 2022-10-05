RaveSaver Sprints, Mini Stocks highlight Saturday night fair racing

Hanford RaceSaver Sprint point leader Brooklyn Holland #2 flipped her Sprint Car in her heat race at Merced in 2019.

 Photo by L&J Photography

The Keller Auto Speedway at the Kings Fairgrounds will finish the 2022 racing season this month with three races.

Two races will be held this weekend starting at 6 p.m. — the 37th Annual Cotton Classic on Friday, Oct. 7, and the Morrie Williams on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

The last race of the year will be the Anthony Simone race at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and will feature "Ladies Night," meaning ladies of every age will get in free.

Tags

Recommended for you