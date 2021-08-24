The largest increases in COVID cases over the last week have been in children 0-11, followed by those 12-15 and 16-19, which was expected with schools going back to in-person learning, according to officials.
During Tuesday’s Public Health COVID update to the Board of Supervisors, assistant director Heather Silva said both the return to schools and the fact that children under 12 do not qualify for COVID vaccines are both driving the increase.
There were 572 new cases in the last week, and the total number of Delta variant cases has increased to over 100, though Silva said that is likely an undercount due to backlogs in the state testing lab. The surge has seen more than 2,400 new cases in Kings County, as well as at least 11 deaths.
Silva said cases have not been doubling every week, which they were during the beginning of the surge, which gives the department hope that the surge is easing. Despite that hope, county data shows that daily cases in the past are greater than daily cases during the surge this time last year.
There are currently 63 COVID cases at the regional hospital, nine of which are in the ICU and 42 of which are Kings County residents. Of those admitted to the hospital, 84% were unvaccinated individuals and 16% had been vaccinated.
The breakthrough rate, or number of vaccinated individuals who contract the virus, is .6%, which Silva said is very low and indicates that vaccines are effective.
Silva also said that while the county will now offer booster shots to the immunocompromised and is seeing more interest in vaccines and mobile clinics, they are low on appropriately licensed staff to administer vaccines.
Despite that, she said the county is able to provide any of the vaccines available in the United States for those 12 and up, including the Pfizer vaccine which was given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration for those 16 and up Tuesday.
Because of case increases across the state, there is a 48-72 hour delay in getting test results returned, Silva said.
