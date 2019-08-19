KINGS COUNTY – The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced an intermittent lane closure in Kings County to last through the New Year.
The closure for utility relocation is located south of Hanford at Kent Avenue, between 9th Avenue and state Route 43 in Kings County.
Work began Monday and is scheduled to continue through Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Closures will be intermittent between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic and traffic laws will be fully enforced. The rail authority asks that commuters be aware of surrounding activity, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.
The public is also asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.
This work is part of Construction Package 2-3, the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.
This schedule is subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit BuildHSR.com or the Caltrans Quickmap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.