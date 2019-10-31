HANFORD — Every woman is invited for a weekend of empowerment and education at Koinonia Church’s women’s conference this weekend.
The Hanford church is hosting “Every Woman, From Where I Stand” on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. While they have hosted women’s conferences before, this is the first one that all women in Kings County are invited, no matter their religion or beliefs.
“This will be the first time that we’ve broken down the walls and made it an intentional invitation to the community,” said Kerry Cromwell, Koinonia Church director of women’s ministry. “This is in the hopes that every woman in the community can participate. We want to transform women’s lives, even if they don’t go to church.”
The conference is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Koinonia Church, 12536 Hanford-Armona Rd. Along with worship, there will be 10 breakout sessions over the two days that will feature topics such as the purpose and importance of friendship, how to influence your workplace, self care and renewal of the mind.
Cromwell, who has been a part of Koinonia Church for over 20 years, will be a speaker. She also works as a nurse practitioner at Complex Care Clinic.
Cromwell chose Lisa Trent, a pastor at Mannahouse Church in Portland, to be the keynote speaker. Trent helped plant the Pearl Church in Denver over the last eight years, where she served as a youth pastor for the last five years, according to the church website. Her experience in church leadership, youth ministry and worship spans over 20 years.
Amy Bettis, a worship leader at New Live Church in Colorado Springs, was chosen as the conference’s worship leader. She also works at Whole Heart Ministries, a local non-profit business.
“(This weekend) we will come together in unity and realize that we have a calling,” Cromwell said. “And that we will not be influenced by all of the things that are happening in the world, like work, our government, the economy.”
Cromwell has teamed up with other local churches to put on the event, which she hopes to offer every year, she said. The church will also launch an “Every Woman” merchandise line and all the proceeds will go back to the community.
Koinonia Church staff have been preparing for this conference for the past eight months, Cromwell said. About 250 tickets have already been sold. Those interested in attending can buy tickets for $35 on Thursday, but then tickets will only be sold at the door for $45.
A student discount (ages 15-24) will be available Thursday for $20 and for $30 at the door.
For more information on tickets and general information on the conference, visit the church’s website at www.kchanford.com/womens-ministry/.
“There’s a lot of social pressure put on women to be something or accomplish something, so I think it's important to take time for yourself at this conference to know you are seen and loved,” Cromwell said. “Also to know you are not alone in this life.”
