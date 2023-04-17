The 24th Annual Kit Carson Spring Fling Carnival proved once again that numbers matter Saturday afternoon, as upwards of 1,000 students, parents, teachers and guests converged on the small rural school east of Hanford to contribute their time and money to the Parent Teacher Club fundraising event.
The money raised during the event helps pay for field trips, class supplies and other necessities that gets the school through the year.
Games, a library book sale, food, bingo, and a 60-plus item silent auction, were among the attractions, as well as a drive-through asada or chicken lunch.
