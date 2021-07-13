A Kingsburg woman was killed in a car crash after one party ran a stop sign, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the driver of a silver Dodge Ram pickup collided with a grey Toyota Camry with two people in it, according to officials. CHP Officer Brenton Gillum responded to the scene and took multiple statements from witnesses.
“They stated that the Dodge pickup was travelling eastbound on Excelsior Avenue, failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection directly in front of the Toyota Camry, at which point the Toyota Camry collided with the pickup truck,” Gillum said.
The Dodge pickup ended up in a dirt field, where it came to a stop. The passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. While the Kings County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim, news reports indicate that it was a 29-year-old woman from Kingsburg. During his response to the call, Gillum said he didn’t observe any indication of drug or alcohol use by either party. The driver of the Toyota was transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
Gillum added that while the driver of the pickup suffered severe injuries, he did not initially seek treatment, only going to the hospital the next day after receiving a ride from his supervisor at work. The incident is under investigation.
