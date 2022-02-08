The World Ag Expo, billed as the biggest agricultural products showcase in the world, returned to Tulare this week.
Among the most promoted events, exposition organizers announced the Top-10 New Product winners on Tuesday morning, February 8, during an awards ceremony.
Two local companies — GUSS and Burro — received recognition for their products. Both companies have a presence in Kingsburg.
Both local firms sell autonomous vehicles.
Hop On the GUSS
GUSS won a Top-10 New Product award for its mini GUSS, an autonomous vehicle designed to spray orchards, thereby replacing the need for a human-driven tractor with sprayer in tow.
The mini GUSS was on display, along with a larger model that's 16 inches wider, 1 foot taller and 5 feet longer. The larger version won an Expo New Product award four years ago.
"It's exciting," said Gary Thompson, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for GUSS. "We received the award in 2018 for the big machine. This year we debuted the mini GUSS and won an award for it."
Dubbed a "wholly autonomous" orchard sprayer, the mini GUSS sprays pesticides, fungicides and other chemical-based treatments to protect nuts and fruit trees from insects and diseases.
The $298,000 mini GUSS is operated from a laptop, typically inside a nearby truck. It communicates with the computer inside a "control vehicle" via cellular and radio signals. An operator can review livestream video feeds on the computer from each GUSS sprayer.
"The whole concept is that one employee can sit in the pick-up truck and monitor up to eight GUSS sprayers," Thompson said, noting most of the firm's clients grow almonds, pistachios, walnuts, pecans and citrus trees. "We have 123 of them operating in the field right now."
In 2020, the Kingsburg company sold 52 GUSS autonomous sprayers. Although most were purchased in Central Valley, California, GUSS has customers in Arizona, Florida, Washington and Australia, according to Thompson.
In addition to saving labor costs, the COO pointed out the autonomous sprayers protect tractor drivers from harmful chemicals when they tow pesticide sprayers.
"The safety aspect of not having the tractor drivers being exposed to the materials they're spraying is another factor," Thompson said.
"Human machines are typically prone to more downtime," he added, noting tractor drivers have to take periodic breaks.
"It's more precise," he said of the mini GUSS. "It's all computer controlled. It [consistently] goes the correct speeds and sprays the correct amount of water."
At nearly $300,000, it may seem like a hefty price for a single autonomous vehicle, but Thompson insisted demand is high for the mini GUSS.
"We had a lot of interest from growers that have high-density orchards, and from grape growers," he said of the mini GUSS. "We just needed a smaller machine to meet their needs."
Most of the company's dealers are based in the Central Valley, Thompson said, pointing out any computer problems can usually be fixed online "from anywhere in the world."
If something does go wrong, it can usually be fixed within a matter of hours, he said.
"Most of our dealers are [on call] 24 hours," Thompson stated. "So if a customer wanted a dealer to come out in the middle of the night, we'll fix it.
"A lot of spraying happens at night," Thompson pointed out.
Burro Barrels Forward
Grape growers are the primary customers of the Burro, an autonomous cart designed to replace wheelbarrows for transporting fragile fruit.
Burro, another Expo New Product award winner with Kingsburg ties, can tow up to 1,500 pounds and carry up to 500 pounds.
"We specialize in table grapes," said Kevin Leiter, COO of Burro. "Any crop that has a high labor cost."
Noe Toribio, a field engineer for Burro, concurred.
"The table grape industry labor cost is intensive," Toribio said. "It's really high. We market the Burro to grape growers to alleviate time spent walking for pickers."
The engineer estimated time spent transporting table grapes from a picking area to another drop point comprises 10% to 15% of a typical picker's day.
Burro makes picking more efficient, he said, noting a wheelbarrow load of grapes can weigh up to 200 pounds.
"Burrow is doing all that work for them now," Toribio said.
COO Leiter estimated the Burro can save up to 48% in labor yield per robot for a crew of about 10 people.
Although the company's engineering and manufacturing facility is in Philadelphia, most of its sales are in the Central Valley.
"Still a relatively new company," Leiter said, "but we currently have about 90 robots in operation with paying customers."
Burrow, which Leiter described as a start-up firm, recently completed $10.9M in Series A funding. Burrow's been in commercial operation for three years, the COO said, noting the company is gearing up for higher sales this year.
"Several hundred [units] is our goal," Leiter said. "This coming harvest season we'll have customers owning and operating about 50 [Burrows] a day.
"We're super excited," the COO continued, acknowledging the New Product award. "Being recognized as a top product is great for us — and kind of the industry as a whole."
Referring to autonomous vehicles such as tractors and sprayers — and robotic wheelbarrows like the Burro — Leiter reiterated it's about saving labor costs, improving workplace safety and increasing efficiency.
"The Burro shows up for work everyday," he said. "Sometimes, people aren't as reliable."
Equipment costs are another matter. Each Burrow is priced at $17,000, with annual software upgrades and support increasing those expenses to another $3,000/year, according to Leiter.
"In real-world conditions, we've gotten a return on investment in two to six months," the COO estimated. "As long as you use it, it will pay for itself."
Although he hesitated naming specific clients in the Central Valley, Leiter said demand for the Burrow is growing, especially among table-grape harvesters.
"The table grape market is important because of the delicacy with which you need to handle the product," he said, adding the company is eyeing customers in Australia, South Africa and South America, where "huge potential markets" exist.
Within the United States, the Central Valley of California remains vital to the firm.
"We are with several of the larger table grape growers in the area," Leiter said, noting the company also has eyes on large nurseries with fragile products, such as flowers.
"If you have a human driving stuff around, it can usually be done by the Burrow," he said.
Leiter is quick to give credit to the company's founder. He said CEO Charlie Andersen grew up on a farm, outside Philadelphia — so he understands the ag business.
"This is his passion — his brainchild," Leiter said of Burrow's chief executive officer. "He's dedicated the last five years to making this happen."
