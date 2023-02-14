Kingsburg company GUSS Automation is making big moves at this year's World Ag Expo, which opened Tuesday in Tulare.
The company introduced its Autonomous Herbicide Orchard Sprayer earlier this year — Herbicide GUSS is the first and only autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer on the market, according to the company.
The cutting-edge innovation by GUSS secured the company a spot on the Top 10 New Products list at the Expo. Rankings on the list are competed for by agricultural companies from around the world which submit their products for consideration.
Guss Automation describes the sprayer as being able to remove the driver from the tractor to save labor and eliminate exposure to the chemicals being sprayed. With the autonomous feature, a single operator can monitor any combination of up to eight GUSS, mini GUSS, and Herbicide GUSS sprayers from the safety of their vehicle.
GUSS Automation states that their sprayers were developed out of necessity after GUSS owner and developer Dave Crinklaw dealt with a shortage of agriculture labor in his own business. The shortage lead him to develop a solution, which manifested in the form of the driverless orchard sprayer.
After successfully introducing a fleet of GUSSS (Global Unmanned Spray System) sprayers into his custom application business, Crinklaw decided to make GUSS autonomous sprayers available for any grower to own.
Herbicide GUSS is 23.5 feet long, 6.5 feet tall, and ranges from 8.3 to 19 feet wide depending on the boom extension. The hydraulic-controlled, height-adjustable booms accommodate 18- to 22-foot row spacing and tilt for varying berm sizes. The breakaway booms prevent damage to trees and crops.
GUSS Automation is positioning itself as a trailblazing company in the agricultural market. Their fleet of herbicide sprayers is revolutionizing the way in which farmers can interact with and administer dangerous chemicals. The company has described itself as keeping the modern ag business moving forward — row after row, field after field, day or night.