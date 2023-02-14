Kingsburg company GUSS Automation is making big moves at this year's World Ag Expo, which opened Tuesday in Tulare.

The company introduced its Autonomous Herbicide Orchard Sprayer earlier this year — Herbicide GUSS is the first and only autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer on the market, according to the company.

The cutting-edge innovation by GUSS secured the company a spot on the Top 10 New Products list at the Expo. Rankings on the list are competed for by agricultural companies from around the world which submit their products for consideration.

