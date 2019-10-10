HANFORD — A new Hanford tradition is taking shape with what organizers call the largest annual worship event in Kings County.
The Kings Worship Night returns for its second year to Civic Park, ringing in the autumn season with music that has a message of faith.
The free concert features live music by the worship teams of Koinonia Church, South Valley Community Church, First Baptist Hanford and the Tulare-Kings Counties Mass Choir.
In addition to music under a starry sky, local food trucks will be grilling up savory eats. Food trucks expected to attend include Taquizas Gonzalez Taco Truck, Kerrib Flava Jamaican Food, Toshiko Japanese Cuisine, Edible Arrangements and One Eleven Coffee.
The Sentinel recently caught up with some of the performers to get their take on how the second year of this new collaborative tradition is shaping up.
Sentinel: What was your experience with last year’s performance and how are you approaching this year’s?
Bryan Vickers, Koinonia Worship Pastor: It was amazing to see the community response to last year. I was humbled to see 1,500 people show up for our very first event. This year I am believing God will build it up even more and use this event to transform our community in a big way.
Paula Aiton: Last year showed how each church is inspired to worship god in ways that best suit their congregation. We worked well together. This year I’m expecting even more of God’s inspiration and unity.
Sentinel: Many of last year’s performers expressed the hope that the event would strengthen the bonds between the different church groups. Do you feel like that’s happening?
Paula Aiton: It has opened some doors and allowed for sharing our different approaches and styles.
Amy Ecker: It was a great way to be reminded that we are all a part of one great big team.
Sentinel: What will your group be performing and how did you decide?
Pastor Kyle Relph, First Baptist Hanford: Being that this event will reach a multitude of people from different denominational backgrounds, we wanted to sing songs that most people would know so that their time to worship God wouldn’t be interrupted.
Pastor John Ecker, South Valley Community Church: We will be doing a variety of songs that speak to who God is and who we are in His eyes. They speak to the hope and love found in Christ.
Sentinel: What’s your favorite part of performing with your church group?
Amy Ecker: When a group of people get together to be a part of something bigger than themselves, that is a wonderful thing. When we are all giving glory and honor to our faithful God, there is nothing like it!
Pastor John Ecker: The act of worshiping together brings a sense of joy and helps center me. I love the people I get to serve with and together we love worshiping God.
