Kings United Way Establishes Text-to-Give Fund

Effective today, members of the community can support local charities by donating through the text-to-give platform offered by Kings United Way. One hundred percent (100%) of the funds raised will be paid out to organizations providing food, shelter, and other emergency assistance to families within Kings County.

COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus) has the potential to place unforeseen fiscal strain and operational challenges on our area nonprofits. These organizations are on the front lines supporting individuals and families in need. Some agencies are expanding their services to address the growing need of food for families with children no longer in school and meal delivery to seniors who are at high-risk during this virus outbreak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United Way will be collecting funds for local agencies through April 30th. The distribution of funds will be coordinated by the board of directors of Kings United Way and will be earmarked to organizations with the greatest need.

United Way is committed to standing with and supporting our local community.

Please join us by texting kuwgive to 313131