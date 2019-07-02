Here is a press release by the Kings County Sheriff's office on the opening of the Kings River in Kings County.
This morning, the Kings County Board of Supervisors suspended their May 21 proclamation closing the Kings River to recreation. By suspending this proclamation, the Kings River, as it runs through Kings County, is open for recreation. Please be safe.
With the opening of the Kings River and as we get deeper into summer, temperatures will continue to rise. With this, we realize that that the cool waters of the Kings River and other waterways here in our county are a tempting retreat from the hot weather. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Unit would like to remind the public that the waterways in Kings County, although cool and refreshing, can also be a deadly encounter with tragic consequences.
When planning an event involving water recreation please make sure that you are prepared with safety in mind. Never enter any body of water without knowing the danger involved. Is the water fast moving? Is it cold? Are you not the best swimmer? Do you have quality water equipment to include PFDs, such as life vests? These are just some of the questions everyone should ask themselves before entering any body of water.
Let’s talk about floating the Kings River. Always wear at least a Class III life preserver while floating in the Kings River. Also, pay attention to your rafting equipment. Cheap, inexpensive blow-up rafts and pool toys can be a deadly choice if you find yourself caught up in the heavily brushed banks and shore edges of the Kings River. These inexpensive rafts and pool toys can be easily punctured causing them to deflate. If this happens and you are not wearing a life preserver, you could be in extreme danger very quickly! If floating or rafting, purchase heavy duty floating devices and rafts. Consider purchasing an oar for directional assistance and the ability to push away from dangerous edges or objects.
And finally, when floating or rafting in the Kings River pay attention to weirs in the area where you are floating. Pre-scout the area where you intend to raft or float. Designate and know where you can exit the river before you get caught in the deadly circumstance of going over a weir. This oftentimes results in injury and tragic results.
Sheriff Water Rescue Units will be out enforcing safe boating and river floating practices during the July 4 weekend and throughout the summer. Remember, water activities and alcohol do not mix. Alcohol-related offenses such as drunk in public, driving under the influence or any other alcohol-related issue will be strictly enforced. Use common sense for a safe July 4 and summer 2019.
Remember Be Safe! Stay Alive! If you have any questions, feel free to Contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Unit at 469-2875 for more information or tips on how to stay safe.
