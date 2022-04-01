Snow surveys taken during the final week of March reflected far below average water conditions.
Steve Haugen, watermaster for Kings River Water Association (KRWA), reports the remaining snowpack water content in the Kings River basin is just 41% of average. Haugen, who manages the KRWA, cautioned this water year's Kings River supply is likely to not even be that high.
Most of the winter and early spring storm activity has been minimal. How the remainder of this year may ultimately turn out is still up to precipitation that could be received over the next month or two.
Haugen said the most recent storm put a blanket of 2 to 3 inches of snow over the watershed, hiding many areas that appeared bare in a prior survey. However, the latest storm will not add substantially to anticipated runoff.
A more thorough and accurate picture of the Kings River snowpack should be available early this month when results from the latest Aerial Snow Observatory (ASO) flight data from the Kings River region is expected to become available. The new ASO system is capable of measuring snow conditions in every square foot of the watershed.
"Nearly all of California and much of the U.S. West is in severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor," the Associated Press reported. "Last July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked people to cut their water use by 15% compared to 2020 levels, but so far consumption is down just 6%. State reservoirs are filled far below normal levels."
Haugen added: “Snow survey results have unfortunately confirmed what we have been expecting, and that is our 28 KRWA member units with Kings River entitlements are facing still another considerably below average water supply season. Snow water content totals are at an average of just 11.9 inches. it certainly will be considerably less than our water users need.”
Hydrologists taking the April 1 snow surveys for KRWA, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the California Department of Water Resources and National Park Service found water content readings of more than 50% of average (of what would typically be their seasonal maximum) on only four courses reported as of April 1.
Surveyors would typically measure an average of 27.5 inches of water content on April 1, where this year they found just 11.9 inches of water content. Water contents of the minimal snowpack at the three lowest-elevation courses ranged from 10%-18% of the April 1 average.
With only three more survey locations to be reported, Haugen does not expect the final number to change significantly.
Best conditions were measured at the Kings River's highest snow course, 11,300-foot Bishop Lake, near the Sierra crest. It had the greatest water content, 69.3% of average for the date. Nearby Bishop Pass had the deepest snow measured, 57 inches.
“If it had not been for the drenching rains that fell in October and heavy snow produced by the atmospheric river event in December, this water year would be even more critically dry,” said Haugen. “There is a small amount of storage being carried over from last year by a few units but growers will have to rely more upon groundwater for a supply cushion.”
The Kings River service area includes 1 million acres in parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties. Although there have been two recent smaller storms, very little rain and snow has fallen over the mountains since New Year's.