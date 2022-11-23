A Stanford study says the Kings River watershed, below Pine Flat Dam, is an ancient pathway for glacier-fed runoff and may be an ideal candidate location for recharge.

The study found the underground pathway runs 15 miles onto the Valley floor and is high in sand, gravel and pebbles that can be mapped using technology that can identify the best place to recharge in wet years.

That would help bolster the area’s sagging groundwater.

