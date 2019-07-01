The Kings River from Pine Flat Dam to the Tulare and Kings County lines remains closed. The Fresno County Sheriff's office put this order in place on June 4th. This closure is permitted under the authority of Penal Code 409.5(a) and Fresno County Ordinance 13.32.080.
Here is the press release:
There are no immediate plans to reopen the river based upon the latest information from the Army Corps of Engineers, which controls water releases at Pine Flat Dam. Pine Flat Lake is currently close to 95% capacity.
With increasing temperatures forecast for later this week, more snow melt is expected to fill the lake. Therefore, more water will likely be released downstream into the Kings River, increasing the Cubic Feet Per Second (CFS) flow. Our office does not want to open the river and then have to close it again. Once we reopen it, we plan to keep it open for the rest of the season.
To reiterate, public access to the river is denied until further notice. This includes all recreational activity such as: Boating, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, floating, etc. During the closure, the Sheriff’s Boating Enforcement Unit (BEU) will continue to patrol the Kings River. Deputies will strictly enforce this closure and violators will be subject to citations. This infraction comes with a minimum fine of $225.00.
The Kings River water temperature is currently registering between 54° - 57°. Exposure to the cold water can cause hypothermia, which can quickly lead to exhaustion or unconsciousness. Increased water releases can result in numerous public safety hazards and areas of serious concern for floaters and swimmers. Riverbanks can erode and lead to many more trees falling into the river. Downed trees create strainers, which is where turbulent water flows through the tree. A person caught in a strainer can quickly find themselves pinned against the tree or even swept underneath it. It is extremely difficult to rescue yourself from a strainer and typically requires emergency help from trained rescue personnel.
As you recreate in all natural waterways this summer, the Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you to be safe while doing your activities. Take simple precautions such as: Wear a life jacket, stay out of the water if you’re not an experienced swimmer and do not mix alcohol and swimming. Alcohol causes swimmers to fatigue faster than normal and can create dangerous situations. Also, please keep an eye on your children at all times. In less than a minute, they can slip into the water and be put at risk of injury or death.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be reassessing water levels and river conditions throughout the summer. Once deemed safe, access to the river will be reopened to the public. The Sheriff’s Office will notify the community online and via the media.
