Kings River watershed

The Kings River watershed, below Pine Flat Dam, is an ancient pathway for glacier-fed runoff and may be an ideal candidate location for groundwater recharge.

Water releases from Pine Flat Reservoir into the Kings River have been reduced as part of an ongoing plan to manage significant rain and snowmelt this year, according to the Kings River Water Association.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Monday began reducing the dam's river release to a fish-maintenance flow at 50 cubic feet per second.

The water association originally anticipated that Mill Creek, the unregulated stream which usually carries small flows or none at all, was forecast to reach a peak discharge of 9,550 cubic feet per second to the Kings River. The peak was anticipated Tuesday night around midnight.

