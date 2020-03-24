Kings River-Hardwick faculty organizes parade to spread cheer

At the end of the route, the parade passed by the school, giving students what may be their last glimpse of the institution for at least a few more weeks. Out front, a school bus full of faculty waved to the students from the windows, some also waving school flags.

When the children left school on Friday, March 13 they didn’t realize it was the beginning of a month-long break, Mendes said.

“When we left that Friday, we didn’t know we weren’t coming back so we didn’t get to say goodbye to our kids. It’s been difficult. It’s been stressful and emotional for both the staff and the kids,” Mendes said.

While the Kings County Board of Supervisors have declared a state of local emergency in response to the pandemic, there have been no confirmed cases of the illness in Kings County as of yet.

Still, children may be jarred by the sudden changes they see around them.

Mendes said that the faculty wanted to organize the event to let the students know that they’re thinking of them and to let their students know the teachers are doing OK.

“We want to see their smiles,” she said.