Kings River-Hardwick faculty organizes parade to spread cheer

HANFORD — The only thing spreading at Kings River Hardwick is good cheer.
The school’s faculty organized a makeshift automobile parade Tuesday afternoon to show that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t dampened the Wildcats’ spirits.
“Let’s make them smile and let them see their teachers being goofy. We want our students to be excited again,” said second grade teacher Samantha Mendes. “We figured this was a safe way to do it.”
The K-8 school has been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain closed through April 13.
Dozens of cars full of students, parents and faculty snaked through the neighborhoods of Pine Castle, Sierra Heights, Quail Run, Stonecrest and Hardwick — all areas where many of the school’s students live.
Many of the cars were decorated with painted-on slogans and hand-made signs expressing uplifting messages. As the parade made its way down Excelsior Avenue, signs read, “We heart our KRH family,” "Room 54 rocks!," “We miss yo.” and “Remember to be kind, help others, good manners, we love you.”
In one car, the school’s Wildcat mascot rode shotgun.
The parade served as a way for students, parents and faculty to support each other during this tough time and to be together while still observing safety guidelines concerning large gatherings.
At the end of the route, the parade passed by the school, giving students what may be their last glimpse of the institution for at least a few more weeks. Out front, a school bus full of faculty waved to the students from the windows, some also waving school flags.
When the children left school on Friday, March 13 they didn’t realize it was the beginning of a month-long break, Mendes said.
“When we left that Friday, we didn’t know we weren’t coming back so we didn’t get to say goodbye to our kids. It’s been difficult. It’s been stressful and emotional for both the staff and the kids,” Mendes said.
While the Kings County Board of Supervisors have declared a state of local emergency in response to the pandemic, there have been no confirmed cases of the illness in Kings County as of yet.
Still, children may be jarred by the sudden changes they see around them.
Mendes said that the faculty wanted to organize the event to let the students know that they’re thinking of them and to let their students know the teachers are doing OK.
“We want to see their smiles,” she said.
The faculty has been able to stay in contact with their students via Bloomz, an education-based social media app.
“I had a student message me through Bloomz saying that he was sad and scared and I was able to call him and reassure him that everything would be OK,” she said.
The school is offering learning packets along with lunch during the break. Some teachers are supplying the students with optional assignments to keep students busy as well. Mendes has been recording herself reading chapters of “The Mouse and the Motorcycle” and posting it to her classes’ page on Bloomz, creating a virtual story time.
The students have been posting things to share with their classmates, as well. One student shared photos of the banana nut bread that they made with their mother, while another posted an exercise-focused board game.
Starting after spring break next week, the school will introduce a solid curriculum for the students to participate in via the internet.
“I’m getting to know my computer really well,” Mendes joked.
