The Kings River Conservation District is in talks with Lemoore Naval Air Station about flooding some of the land owned by the base to help manage flooding, according to district General Manager David Merritt.

“What we’re looking at is opportunities to move water off the Kings River and put it on lands that may be farmed or have been sitting idle,” said Merritt, speaking after a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Island School Cafeteria in Lemoore. “That’s one of the potential opportunities. We have been reaching out to the Naval Air Base. They have 20,000 acres around the base.”

Merritt said any flooding would be strictly limited to the farmland around the base and wouldn’t create new challenges for anyone working on the base.

