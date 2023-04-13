The Kings River Conservation District is in talks with Lemoore Naval Air Station about flooding some of the land owned by the base to help manage flooding, according to district General Manager David Merritt.
“What we’re looking at is opportunities to move water off the Kings River and put it on lands that may be farmed or have been sitting idle,” said Merritt, speaking after a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Island School Cafeteria in Lemoore. “That’s one of the potential opportunities. We have been reaching out to the Naval Air Base. They have 20,000 acres around the base.”
Merritt said any flooding would be strictly limited to the farmland around the base and wouldn’t create new challenges for anyone working on the base.
“We’re not trying to flood the base,” Merritt said. “That’s not the goal.”
More than 100 Kings County farmers, landowners and residents turned out for the meeting this week, during which officials discussed the impact of more than 2 million projected acre feet of snowmelt that's expected to flood the region in the coming months.
The town hall featured short presentations and a question and answer session from officials including former county supervisor Tony Oliveira, county Supervisor Doug Verboon and Merritt.
Merritt answered questions from landowners and farmers in the area, and encouraged anyone who could flood their land to do so.
Residents asked questions about the price of using floodwater to farm their land, how county officials were preparing for more water and who they should reach out to in the event of an emergency.
Officials said 911 should always be called first if there is an immediate danger.
The meeting officially activated the Island Property Protection Association in Lemoore, a neighbor-to-neighbor organization promising to leave no call for help unanswered. Oliveira said the organization can help residents get sandbags, move animals and help them take elevation measurements on their property.
“I was a county supervisor for 12 years, so I trust the agencies,” Oliveira said after the event. “I know what they can do, but the power is in the people. Many people sitting in there are farmers, dairymen, so the amount of trailers, equipment and people is really a small army.”
According to Oliveira, information and action from the Island Property Protection Association is going to be available 24/7. Oliveira said after the meeting he has new members offering to volunteer physically or volunteer resources.
“What’s important about the activation is that this is boots on the ground,” Oliveira said. “I have 111 people who signed up last night on top of what we already had, so I’m entering them all into the website. What that means is that with these resources, we don’t just observe, we actually act. We move people, we move animals, we’re on 24/7 call.”