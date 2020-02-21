Kings Players open 2020 season with an attempted murder

Kathy Lahti recently moved to Hanford from Solvang and decided to audition for the play as a way to get involved in the community of her new home, she said. Though this will be Lahti’s first time on stage as an adult – her last acting gig was as a child growing up in North Hollywood – she isn’t nervous.

“I don’t think I’ll have jitters because we’re all together. If I had to do a part by myself, I’d be nervous. But I like working with the cast, so it’s like family. It gets real out there,” Lahti said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s having too much fun to have jitters,” Moreland added.

“She was scared spitless at first, but the more she learned her lines and the more she got to know us, the more fun she had. Now she’s just having a blast,” said co-star Maxwell, who plays Midge.

The Players are seeing more and more new faces at each audition, Moreland said. Because of the chemistry of the Kings Players’ veterans, as well as their willingness to welcome new actors, integrating new faces into the casts is an easy process.