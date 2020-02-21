Kings Players open 2020 season with an attempted murder

HANFORD — The ladies of Marquis Crossing find out that planning a fictional crime may be trickier than the real thing.
The Kings Players open the 2020 theater season with “zany” comedy “The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder” next week. The show will run Feb. 29-March 22 at the Temple Theatre, 514 E. Visalia St., Hanford.
“It’s just fun. There’s no redeeming quality to it in terms of a moral or a life lesson. It’s just plain fun,” said director Louella Moreland, jokingly adding that if the play has any message at all, it’s to “not grow up and be a zany old lady.”
Mooreland, who previously directed more sincere and “heart-warming” fare including productions of “Little Women” and “Over the River and Through the Woods” wanted to do something a little different and more light-hearted with this current production.
The play is about a group of women in the town of Marquis Crossing who want to put on a show of their own. After discovering that hiring a playwright is out of their budget, they decide to write their own murder mystery — despite having no writing talent, or even knowledge of how to work a typewriter. Twists and turns that "can't be missed" begin to pop up as the ladies work on the script.
In addition to some Kings Players regulars including Kim and Mike Spicer, Cyndie Maxwell, Stephan DesJardin, RaeLynn Royer and Susette Ecker, the cast features a couple of new faces and one actor returning after a years-long absence.
Kathy Lahti recently moved to Hanford from Solvang and decided to audition for the play as a way to get involved in the community of her new home, she said. Though this will be Lahti’s first time on stage as an adult – her last acting gig was as a child growing up in North Hollywood – she isn’t nervous.
“I don’t think I’ll have jitters because we’re all together. If I had to do a part by myself, I’d be nervous. But I like working with the cast, so it’s like family. It gets real out there,” Lahti said.
You have free articles remaining.
“She’s having too much fun to have jitters,” Moreland added.
“She was scared spitless at first, but the more she learned her lines and the more she got to know us, the more fun she had. Now she’s just having a blast,” said co-star Maxwell, who plays Midge.
The Players are seeing more and more new faces at each audition, Moreland said. Because of the chemistry of the Kings Players’ veterans, as well as their willingness to welcome new actors, integrating new faces into the casts is an easy process.
“[The Kings Players regulars] don’t see it as ‘oh, this new person could take a role away from me,’ they’re looking to bring new people in and are so willing to help those that don’t have the experience along and help teach them tricks here and there,” Moreland said.
“We’re very welcoming here,” Maxwell agreed.
Hanford resident Heaven Annie McGrath, last seen in the Linsday production of “Evil Dead: The Musical” plays the character of Joan in this, her first production with the Kings Players. Zeke Andre returns to the Temple Theatre stage after a hiatus while living out of state.
“The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder is written by Pat Cook. Those who enjoyed the Players’ previous production – “Paradise Lost and Found” will be delighted to know that Cook penned both plays. His knack for clever and snappy dialogue is exemplified in both plays.
Tickets are available at http://www.kingsplayers.org. Those interested should purchase tickets early into the run and not wait, Maxwell said. The last few shows of previous production runs have sold out.
"Every show is good so come early," she said.
Contact the reporter at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com.