Local non-profit Kings Partnership announced a continued partnership with Anthem Blue Cross after the insurance provider donated $10,000 towards Kings Partnership in July.
In a recent press release, Kings Partnership said the donation would go directly towards initiatives from the non-profit, including the Healthy Eating / Active Living workgroup, known as HEAL and the Financial Stability taskforce.
HEAL tries to encourage healthy living for Kings County residents by encouraging, educating and guiding them. Last year, HEAL organized a free Zumbathon. Meanwhile, the financial stability taskforce looks to give residents financial knowledge and skills and organized two “How to Rebuild Your Credit” workshops.