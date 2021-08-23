Booster doses of mRNA COVID vaccines are available for immunocompromised individuals in Kings County as of Monday, according to a Public Health Department press release.
The Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approved a third Pfizer or Moderna shot to boost immunity for the immunocompromised, according to the press release.
Booster shots are not approved for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is not an mRNA vaccine, at this time, as clinic trials are still ongoing.
Those who qualify for a booster at this time include people 12 and older receiving treatment for cancer, taking immuno-suppressing medication, with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, advanced or untreated HIV and those who have received a stem cell transplant in the last two years.
Once FDA approves & ACIP recommends a #COVID19 booster dose, the goal is for those who received their shots in the earlier phases of vaccine rollout to get the first booster doses. More: https://t.co/uKs9QUHGQI. pic.twitter.com/DdbVfYRW9P— CDC (@CDCgov) August 20, 2021
The health department recommends individuals consult their doctor about if they qualify for a booster and whether or not they should receive one before making an appointment. A full list of qualifying conditions is available on the CDC website and a booster shot FAQ is on the California Department of Public Health website.
Appointments to receive booster shots can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov. Individuals must have received their first and second dose of Pfizer or Moderna to qualify for a booster shot.
Public Health anticipates that booster shots for the general population 65 and older will be approved within the next few weeks.
Additionally, the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine full, non-emergency, approval Monday for those 16 and older.
