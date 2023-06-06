060623-han-photo-brew-3

Balancing food and drink was a valued skill on Saturday during the Kings Lions Brewfest.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

With near perfect weather and more 900 ticket holders, the Kings Lions Brewfest held at the Kings Lions Sports Complex on 19th Avenue featured local beer and food venders including Hop Forged in Hanford, Chef Gray, and Sushi Table in Lemoore joined other Valley favorites serving a wide variety of food and drink.

