The unemployment rate in Kings County was 7.3 percent in November 2021, down from a revised 7.8 percent in October 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 8.8 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.4 percent for California and 3.9 percent for the nation during the same period.
More than 2,000 more residents are employed this November compared to a year ago. More than half of that are jobs in the hospitality industry. The Kings jobless rate at 7.3% compares to a high of 17 percent in April of 2000 — at the onset of the pandemic.
Kaweah Health COVID hospitalizations head lower despite Omicron
Visalia’s Kaweah Health hospital reports lower COVID hospitalizations at 32 as of Tuesday with seven in the ICU. The trend is a many month low despite the rapid rise of the Omicron variant. Last year on this date, their numbers were different — 163 COVID-19 patients, 19 of which were in the ICU.
California car sales stall on supply
While demand for vehicles continues to increase to pre-pandemic levels, supply bottlenecks are preventing a full recovery, says the California New Car Dealer Associations Third Quarter report.
Earlier estimates hoped for a slightly stronger recovery, with new vehicle sales expected to approach 2 million for the year. The ongoing microchip issue has led to a more bearish outlook, trimming expectations closer to 1.85 million for this year. Despite the slightly leaner estimation, sales are still expected to surpass 2020 numbers by nearly 13 percent.
“The impacts of the ongoing microchip shortage certainly can’t be ignored, but California’s new car dealers are working tirelessly to ensure that the needs of our motoring public are met,” said California New Car Dealers Association Chairperson, Mark Normandin, owner of Normandin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT.
Electric vehicles continued their strong emergence, as consumer demand increases alongside new models entering the market.
Last week’s LA Auto Show highlighted this growing market, with automakers unveiling an assortment of new electric vehicles in their model lineups.
Hybrid and electric sales have expanded to nearly 22 percent of the market share.
Manufacturers are racing to establish themselves with their consumer bases, as more buyers look towards electrification. This comes as EVs increased their market share in Q3 to 8.3 percent, a full 2 percent over 2020.
Along with EVs, hybrids also showed a strong presence continuing their longtime growth, now commanding 10.3 percent of the market, and plug-in hybrids joined the trend, increasing to 3.3 percent in total sales.
The LA Auto Show unveilings also mimicked another growing trend among consumers, the continued desire for SUVs. In the first three quarters of 2021, nonluxury SUVs made up 34 percent of all new vehicle sales, with pickups and vans a distant second at 17 percent.
Despite sales bottlenecks, the new vehicle market continued its strong recovery from last year. As consumer demand remains low for many products, car buyers are returning to dealerships eagerly searching for their next vehicle. Yet, while demand shows a major comeback, the reality of the COVID pandemic remains, with exterior factors continuing to impact global supply chains.
November home sales up in Kings County
California Association of Realtors report that November sales in Kings County were up 38.5% from a year earlier. The median price of a home sold was $330,500,a similar number to Kern and Tulare counties. A year ago the price was $265,000. Statewide the median was $782,480 — up 12% from a year earlier but down 2% from October.
Westlands Water District provides families in Huron with food for the holidays
Yesterday, employees of Westlands Water District, along with Westside Family Preservation Services Network, were privileged to participate in a food distribution program donating fresh food to families in Huron. This distribution was made possible, in part, because of an expanded donation from Westlands Water District to the Central Valley Food Bank. In partnership with volunteers and community organizations, Westlands’ staff helped box, bag, and distribute food to over 130 families in time for their holiday celebrations.
Huron is a community in the heart of Westlands Water District and is served through the District’s distribution system. Agriculture provides jobs to many of Huron’s 7,000 residents and during the harvest season this largely Latino community typically doubles in size due to an influx of workers coming to help with harvest. However, for the past two years, many acres throughout the Central Valley have been fallowed due to lack of water. This has drastically reduced the number of agricultural jobs available to workers living in and traveling to Huron.
1980s Merced wind farm to increase capacity 8-fold
A California wind farm that was built in a state park in the 1980s will be rebuilt, increasing its generation capacity by more than eight times over and adding a large-scale battery storage facility to be complete by the end of October 2024.
Pacheco Pass Wind Farm in Pacheco State Park, Merced County, was built with 162 wind turbines, generating up to 18.4MW electricity. A repowering project set to begin construction in 2023 will see the entire fleet replaced with smaller, more powerful turbines with a generation capacity of 147.5MW.
The wind farm, to be renamed Gonzaga Ridge Wind Farm, was purchased from its original owner International Turbine Research in 2018 by developer Scout Clean Energy, which owns and operates its renewable energy assets and is a portfolio company of investment group Quinbrook.
The buyer of power from the project, Peninsula Clean Energy CEO Jan Pepper said the project was a “great example of how state-of-the-art wind farms have become far more efficient and powerful in providing clean and affordable energy across our territories during both peak and non-peak hours.”
Let it snow — wet pattern continues
NWS Hanford says two to four feet of snow is likely in the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, resulting in"extreme winter storm conditions” due to snow load and blowing snow. The majority of snow will fall Wednesday night and Thursday morning including in the Tulare County mountains. The high moisture with atmospheric river values could last until Christmas morning. After that, further precipitation across central California Wednesday night through the Christmas holiday.
Larger accumulations of rain and snow will occur, and snow levels will lower as colder air moves into the region. By Thursday snow levels begin lowering and will be down to around 4,000 ft by Friday, then as low as 3,500 ft over the weekend. With additional widespread snow accumulations of 1 to 5 feet expected. That's between 6 to 8 ft of snow over a six-day period.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra north of
Lake Isabella from Wednesday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.In addition to the snow, San Joaquin Valley locations will receive around 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall, with around 2-3 inches in the foothills.
Let’r rip — the stormy pattern continues into the New Year.
No luck on finding Fort Visalia site
Visalia historian Terry Ommen says the search for the town’s original site at Fort Visalia found no firm evidence of the structure’s footprint along Oak St where a new housing project will now rise. “We were able to get archaeologists involved in the hunt for the Fort Visalia footprint. The GPR equipment spotted some possible locations. On Wednesday December 15 exploratory digs were carried out on the suspect locations, but no luck — nothing in those digs resulted in any evidence of the exact fort site. Oh well, we tried."
