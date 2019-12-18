HANFORD — With the recent opening of its overnight women’s shelter, Kings Gospel Mission continues to expand its growing list of services.
Dec. 11 was the first night the six-bed low barrier women’s shelter was open, and it’s something Kings Gospel Mission has wanted to do for a very long time.
Dave Clevenger, CEO of Kings Gospel Mission, said the shelter is a place where women can have a good meal, a hot shower and a warm place to sleep for the night. He said all they ask is that there is no abuse of substances and no violence.
“Beyond that, come as you are,” Clevenger said, adding the shelter is a safe, encouraging and kind environment.
Clevenger said the whole point of the shelter is to get an introduction to women who may be homeless, hear their stories and start to get to know them as individuals. In return, he said the women can get to know Kings Gospel Mission and see what its programs offer and the opportunities it can provide.
Kings Gospel Mission is Kings County’s first homeless rescue mission. Clevenger said it is a faith-based nonprofit community benefit organization that has three focuses: recovery through finding the deep roots and causes of an individual’s homelessness, finding an opportunity for work, and finding a purpose to connect with and live in the community.
Kings Gospel Mission’s programs and services are funded by donor support, money from housing and room and board it provides, and through the work its members do with a thrift store the mission owns in downtown Hanford, a recycling center it runs in Armona, and a street cleaning service it provides.
In 2015, Clevenger said Kings Gospel Mission started a recovery program with six men and within six months, they opened an overnight shelter. From there, he said the room and board opened and has now grown into a community of men who connect with one another due to similar circumstances.
Clevenger foresees this happening on the women’s side of the program.
Kings Gospel Mission owns two buildings at 807 W. Seventh Street in Hanford, right next to its men’s programs.
About a year ago, he said Kings Gospel Mission opened a room and board for women, as well as a recuperative room and board for women at that location.
The room and board building is for women who have an ability to pay for a place to live, but aren’t able to rent at other locations due to various circumstances and would otherwise be homeless. The women pay for a bed and are provided with three meals a day and staff that assists and supports them as needed.
The recuperative room and board building, which is also the same building as the overnight shelter, is for women who are discharged from Adventist Medical Center after an illness or injury and have no other place to go because they are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Kings Gospel Mission has a contract with Adventist for the service and the women are allowed to stay for 90 days.
With the overnight shelter, Clevenger said women can show up at 6 p.m., get checked in and settled in, eat dinner with the other women and rest before lights out at 10 p.m. He said lights come on at 6 a.m. and the women will be on their way by about 7 a.m.
Clevenger said women can stay for about five days with no expectations or questions asked. After that, he said he hopes they will volunteer or give back in some sort of capacity with the program and then start to become connected to the community.
Clevenger said he hopes the shelter fosters relationships with Kings Gospel Mission so that they can find out who needs to go into the recovery program or who just needs to be supported in their living through the room and board program.
He said the shelter will eventually have to expand to around 16-18 bunks and the other programs will grow as needed. He predicts room and board will be the biggest program, just as it is for the men’s side.
Diane Sharp, Kings Gospel Mission board member and former Hanford City Council member, said from her experience on the city council, homelessness was a big issue community wide and remains so.
While there are government funds to fight homelessness-related issues, Sharp said the work to get these funds is labor intensive and bureaucratic.
“What’s so exciting about this is this is just a group of local people getting together, chipping away at solving a problem,” Sharp said, adding efforts like those of Kings Gospel Mission are happening all over town and little by little, people are coming together to share approaches to helping with homelessness.
Clevenger said he is very excited about the possibilities the overnight shelter brings.
“It took a community to get here,” Clevenger said, thanking Kings Gospel Mission’s current donors, as well as Adventist Health and First Baptist Hanford for buying the new bunks and mattresses.
Clevenger said he would like the community to connect to the people of Kings Gospel Mission and really understand how they are affected by homelessness and how they can overcome it.
“When we come together and we connect as a community, they get lifted out of it pretty easily,” he said.
