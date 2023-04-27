Kings Gospel
Kings Gospel Mission street crew volunteers, including Ron Hutchings, right, stand on the streets of downtown Hanford Thursday morning. 

 David Moreno, Staff

Ron Hutchings started his Thursday morning at 7 a.m., pressure washing sidewalks near El Tarasco and Jasmin’s Flowers.

“We come out and we pressure wash the sidewalks, we clean up the leaves and wipe down windows that need to be cleaned,” said Hutchings, 55.

Hutchings has been volunteering with the Kings Gospel Mission Street Crew for nearly 11 months, making him a leader among volunteers.

