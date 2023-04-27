Ron Hutchings started his Thursday morning at 7 a.m., pressure washing sidewalks near El Tarasco and Jasmin’s Flowers.
“We come out and we pressure wash the sidewalks, we clean up the leaves and wipe down windows that need to be cleaned,” said Hutchings, 55.
Hutchings has been volunteering with the Kings Gospel Mission Street Crew for nearly 11 months, making him a leader among volunteers.
Kings Gospel Mission describes itself as the only homeless rescue mission in Kings County — the nonprofit has built a community hub for individuals experiencing homelessness — elevating them with the proper resources to rejoin society.
The Mission offers a variety of services from emergency overnight shelters to specialized sober living communities, and has been partnering with Main Street Hanford for five years offering second chances.
“We’ve actually been working with Kings Gospel Since 2018, we had partnered with them, contracting them to do street clean up in downtown Hanford," said Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford. "It originally started with them power-washing bird droppings, because for decades we had a terrible problem with crows sleeping in all of the trees downtown."
In partnership with Main Street Hanford, the Kings Gospel Mission created the KGM Street Crew — volunteers staying in the shelter are equipped with specialized carts that have pressure washers built into them.
With programs like KGM Street Crew, Kings Gospel aims to help individuals who may at one point have been sleeping on downtown streets to come back and contribute to keeping those same streets clean.
KGM Street Crew volunteers can be spotted cleaning the streets hours before the streets are filled with shoppers.
Volunteers who work with the KGM Street Crew for more than six months have the opportunity to be added to the group's payroll.
“We work through the Academy at Kings Gospel Mission, there’s normally six of us, we work through the City of Hanford. We work two times a week, there's three of us that are on the payroll after working for six months in the academy,” said Hutchings.
The program is a serious time commitment for those who choose to participate, according to Hutchings, who said it's an excellent opportunity to pull yourself forward.
“The program is a one-year commitment, so many of the volunteers are fully committed to that goal. Plus, it's an added bonus of getting put on the payroll after six months. It also helps you build a strong work ethic, sometimes it's hard getting up in the morning, but it’s fun. It’s always good to come out and work and get acclimated back into society,” said Hutchings.
Along with routine clean-ups twice a week, the KGM Street Crew assists businesses in the downtown area with specific cleaning jobs as part of the partnership with Main Street Hanford.
“Not only do they do trash pickup, but a business can call our office and request Kings Gospel Mission to come and haul off any clothing or food, trash, cardboard boxes, blankets, anything that might have been left behind by someone. That's something that we pay for and provide to the businesses that are members,” said Brown.
Those on-call jobs typically only happen once or twice a month, Hutchings said. But Main Street Hanford is trying to change that moving forward, as they hope to inform more businesses about the service.