HANFORD — The Kings Fair added a little pumpkin spice to this year’s fall season.
The first-ever the Patch at the Fairgrounds event saw hundreds of families visit the fairgrounds over the weekend in search of the perfect pumpkin.
“I think it’s a good thing this is here. Now everybody in Kings County doesn’t have to travel all the way to either Fresno or Visalia just to take your kids somewhere,” said local man James Wallace, adding that the Patch was a good “family environment.”
Wallace brought his two sons, ages 1 and 2, to the Patch to pick a pumpkin and enjoy a bag or two of kettle corn. While Wallace spoke to the Sentinel, his youngest son kept himself busy by finding small pumpkins in the in the patch and arranging them in a neat, straight line next to his father.
“They don’t know too much about the spirit of Halloween yet, but that’s why we’re here – to teach them,” Wallace said.
Dozens of pumpkins at a time were enclosed in a barrier of hay stacks that also served as seating for parents to relax on while their young ones scurried about finding their perfect gourd.
Kings Fair CEO Jerome Coelho estimated that, over the two afternoons, around 300 pumpkins were sold to eventually become jack o’lanterns or some other Halloween-themed decoration.
The event came to be because Kings Fair organizers were looking for an annual event to draw families to the fairgrounds and, members of the board being pumpkin growers themselves, the idea of the Patch came to fruition.
Coelho said the event will get be an annual occurrence.
“We’re already thinking of ways to get bigger and better. I want to add a nighttime thing for Saturday night,” he said.
Given the popularity of the event in its inaugural year, Coelho said it will only be natural for the event to grow each subsequent year.
Organizers expected a “couple hundred” people each of the Patch’s two days, but Coelho estimates about 800 attended the event on Saturday alone, with another 200 showing up in the first hour on Sunday as well.
In addition to the pumpkin patch itself, the event also offered games, raffles, a costume contest, train rides, food and other activities.
For more information, visit https://thekingsfair.com.
