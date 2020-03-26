Kings Dance Center provides online classes during closure

Along with keeping the students active, Souza said doing this provides a sense of normalcy for them, so when they do come back to class, they’ll feel like they haven’t skipped beat and they can move forward.

Souza said most of the dancers have been taking the class since September, so they have been working hard towards being ready for their recital for many months and she wants them to continue that progress.

So far, Souza said she has received a lot of positive feedback from the students who are excited about continuing their training online. She’s encouraged them to post themselves practicing at home on social media and tagging Kings Dance Center and said they are having a lot of fun connecting that way.

Souza said parents have been supportive and involved as well, with some even practicing with their children.

“Everyone seems to be very positive, very supportive and seem to know that were doing everything we possibly can to keep these kids going and keep the studio going,” Souza said, adding a thank you to students and parents for sticking with them during this difficult time.

The studio serves over 500 students, though Souza said she’s understandably lost some students due to the current circumstances.

She said Kings Dance Center is ready to get kids back into the studio as soon as possible, but in the meantime, they will continue to adapt and make the best out of the situation.

