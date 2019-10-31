{{featured_button_text}}

ARMONA -- The Kings Cultural Center hosted its seventh annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration on Sunday.  

The free event featured face painting, sugar skulls, a bunuelo and tamale sale, games, activities, performances and other events. 

The Kings Cultural Center is located at 14054 Front St., Armona. 

