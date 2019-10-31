ARMONA -- The Kings Cultural Center hosted its seventh annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration on Sunday.
The free event featured face painting, sugar skulls, a bunuelo and tamale sale, games, activities, performances and other events.
The Kings Cultural Center is located at 14054 Front St., Armona.
For more photos, see Page A8 in today's paper.
