HANFORD — A Kings County welfare fraud investigator murdered a Lemoore police officer and shot his father when they tried to stop him in the middle of an act of domestic violence, according to Kings County sheriff's detectives.
Deputies say Ramiro Trevino, Jr., shot and killed himself after shooting his father and his friend, Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz, a little after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a media release.
The incident occurred during a birthday party for Trevino's father at a home on Eddy near Carolyn Avenue, just outside of Hanford.
Detectives believe Ramiro Trevino, Sr., and Diaz broke up a fight between Trevino Jr. and his girlfriend and got her to safety, officials said.
But when they tried to cool him off, Trevino Jr. armed himself with more than one gun and started shooting.
The 32-year-old killed Diaz and critically wounded his 58-year-old father before turning a gun on himself. Officials found an AR-15 rifle and two handguns at the scene, all of which were either registered to Trevino Jr. or department-issued.
Officials also determined that Trevino Jr. had been drinking before the incident occurred, though they don't know how much.
"As a community, it’s very devastating to see something like this go on, especially involving two local peace officers," Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson said in a press conference Sunday. "I do want to say that Johnathan Diaz and Ramiro Trevino Sr. were trying to do the right thing. Our hearts go out to the victims, the Lemoore Police Department and Ramiro Trevino Sr.’s family for what they are having to endure."
Ramiro Trevino Sr. was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he is currently in critical condition.
Diaz, 31, began his career with Lemoore Police Department in Aug. 2015, according to a previous Sentinel article. He mentored at-risk youth in Lemoore through the Youth Adult Awareness Program and recently joined the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force.
"We do know that Johnathan Diaz had two children, and our heart goes out to his kids and all the families involved here because it’s an absolute tragedy," Robinson said. "This is one of those cases where it’s very rare to see something like this. You just don’t know what’s going on in someone’s personal life or outside of work. To see it get to this level is pretty difficult. You just never want to see something like this happen."
This story is developing; stay with The Sentinel for updates.
