Kings County supervisors have authorized $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide retention and hiring incentives for county employees, including a small bonus for county employees who worked through COVID.

Acting County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez told the board Tuesday that the county had ARPA funds that need to be used or allocated before they are no longer available to the county.

The request for incentive money was among a number of ARPA funding requests from several departments that were tabled last week until the board could get more information about the requests. 

