Kings County supervisors have authorized $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide retention and hiring incentives for county employees, including a small bonus for county employees who worked through COVID.
Acting County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez told the board Tuesday that the county had ARPA funds that need to be used or allocated before they are no longer available to the county.
The request for incentive money was among a number of ARPA funding requests from several departments that were tabled last week until the board could get more information about the requests.
The board approved the incentive request after it was presented again Tuesday with a specific one-time allocation of $6 million.
Board Chair Richard Valle said the $6 million sends a positive message to county staff, and made sure that the request includes funding for existing county employees to receive a bonus of between $500 and $1,000 for their work and dedication through COVID.
He also stated that the plan, moving forward, is to work with the county's departments to determine the proper retention and hiring incentive rates.
The board also allocated $1.7 million for projects including a veterans clinic, and coverage of COVID costs and a new air conditioning unit for the Burris Park museum.
The county is left with a little over $3 million in ARPA funding to be allocated at a future board meeting.
In other business, Carolyn Leist, with the Human Resources Department, asked the board to confirm the appointment of Martinez as County Administrative Officer retroactive to Monday.
After the previous CAO resigned on March 21, the board unanimously approved offering Martinez the interim CAO position until a permanent hire was found. Martinez, who has extensive work history and experience in the field, has been the acting CAO since April.
The board confirmed her appointment to the position on Tuesday and set her salary rate a $17,682 per month.
“I am actually really humbled by the outpouring of support from everyone who has reached out, even my college alumnus reached out to me,” said Martinez. “It’s been really humbling going through this whole process and having the outpouring of support. I am excited to work with you and I am very excited for the things to come for Kings County.”
Leonard Baker also received official confirmation as the County Chief Probation Officer on Tuesday, and his compensation was set at $12,999 per month.
“It’s a privilege to be the chief and lead a great department continuing the good work in Probation,” said Baker. “I am looking forward to working with each of you and the administration and all their staff. Thank you, I appreciate it.”
Also Tuesday, Mathew Boyett, with the Administration Department, presented a notification from the Bureau of Indian Affairs concerning an application from the Santa Rosa Indian Community for land to be placed into trust with the federal government.
The tribe’s acquisition application consists of 370.28 acres which sits south of the existing hotel and casino. The land is north of Kansas Avenue, west of 17th Avenue and south of Kent Avenue. The tribe is proposing to use the land for agricultural purposes.
The board approved a recommendation to provide comment to the Bureau of Indian Affairs that includes maintaining the existing utilities and right of ways for transportation, utilities and water within the acquisition request.