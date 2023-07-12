Frustration was audible in the Kings County Board of Supervisors chambers on Tuesday morning when an update on the Stardust Hotel conversion project prompted heated words from Supervisor Doug Verboon.
Human Services Agency Director Wendy Osikafo asked the board for their approval to accept funds from the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention Program (HHAPP) grant, and to sign the standard agreement with the State of California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency to receive the funds.
However, in the midst of her presentation, the conversation took an angry turn after the board received an update on the conversion of the Stardust Hotel to the Sunrise Apartments, a 22-room low income apartment complex.
Osikafo explained that allocations that come from HHAPP can be used to fund capital projects.
She mentioned the Stardust Hotel project, which was partially funded by the state’s HomeKey Program. To acquire the property, the HomeKey program provided $2.8 million, but additional funds were needed to complete the conversion portion of the project, which Osikafo stated came from a variety of sources.
In total, $5 million was needed for the conversion of the hotel rooms into studio apartments. Funding was provided by different sources including the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance, City of Hanford Housing and Community Development, CalViva, Anthem and Kings County.
Osikafo stated that the county has contributed over $700,000 to the project.
She finished the update by saying that the expected completion is sometime in early 2024 as the project is now in its final phase.
Verboon questioned Osikafo about why it has taken so long for completion if the project was approved and began in 2020.
She explained that the project operated as a low barrier shelter during COVID, and that all of the funds had yet to be obtained to complete the project. Once funding was secured, the developer obtained the needed permits and has been working since.
“This seems like an excessive amount of time,” said Verboon. “In the real world, when you have a business and you need to make a living on getting that place running at full capacity, you’d think you could’ve done it in less than four years. We are taking taxpayers money right now and we're putting it out there and we’re not showing anything that's been completed in the last three years.”
Osikafo stated that the project was initially designed to function as a temporary shelter during the pandemic, which was a success. All of the funding was finally secured in the fall of 2022 to complete the conversion and the project immediately moved into the permitting and licensing process.
“I understand it takes a long time but the money had to be obligated and they weren’t going to break ground until they had the revenue to do so,” said Osikafo.
She clarified that she was not asking for any further funding for the conversion project, but was only providing an update.
Osikafo moved forward, reminding the board of their review of the local homeless action plan. The action plan is required for HHAPP funding.
Furthermore, the HHAPP program requires 60 percent of any allocation be utilized for ongoing support in local interroom shelter efforts, 30 percent to rapid rehousing, and 10 percent to outreach.
Osikafo then asked the board to consider approving and accepting the allocation of $390,368, and allow her to sign the standard agreement.
Supervisor Richard Valle asked if the 60 percent requirement could be committed to existing projects, not any new ones. Osikafo stated she could commit to not making any changes or obligations before discussing with the board and has not currently obligated any of the allocation to new projects.
Supervisor Joe Neves moved for approval but was met with silence.
Verboon finally broke the quiet tension by stressing the critical nature of approving a lot of money with nothing to show for it. He said it’s hard to approve funding “when it just disappears.”
“We put money into people's pockets that don't get anything done,” said Verboon.
He reminded Osikafo that he has requested a video of what has been done be presented but has received nothing. He expressed that he just wants to see the results of the projects that have recieved county funding.
Verboon turned the conversation to the issue of the increase in the homeless population and its negative effects on the community. He said that he has personally seen the homeless problem getting worse, specifically indicating the downtown area in Hanford.
“I will second this motion but I want to see something or I am not going to promote anything for the homeless ever again,” said Verboon. “I’m going to make it illegal to be homeless and they can go somewhere else because it’s hurting our community. People are going out of town to eat dinner because it’s safer and they feel more comfortable, including myself.”
After Verboon’s second, the item was approved unanimously.
As the meeting continued, Osikafo received the supervisor’s approval for two allocations for housing and supportive services programs through the state’s Housing and Community Development Department.
The county has been allocated $176,013 for the Transitional Housing Program, and $109,000 for the Housing Navigation and Maintenance Program. These funds are to be used specifically for housing and homeless services for those ages 18 to 24 to secure and maintain housing with a priority focus on the former foster youth population.
In other board news, the board decided to opt out of printing supporters and opposers onto items on local ballots. Supporters and opposers will still be printed in the voter information guide, but will not be printed on the actual ballot.
The board also approved the specifications and a reduced advertisement period for the Stratford Levy project. The scope of the project stretches about a mile along Manteca Avenue, and will cost between $1 and $3 million, funded by the state. Shortening the advertisement period will allow for the expedition of work on the project.
The advertisement period will be opened between seven and 14 days, with an estimated completion of 45 days.
The next Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting is set for July 18 beginning at 9 a.m.