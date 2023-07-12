Frustration was audible in the Kings County Board of Supervisors chambers on Tuesday morning when an update on the Stardust Hotel conversion project prompted heated words from Supervisor Doug Verboon.

Human Services Agency Director Wendy Osikafo asked the board for their approval to accept funds from the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention Program (HHAPP) grant, and to sign the standard agreement with the State of California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency to receive the funds.

However, in the midst of her presentation, the conversation took an angry turn after the board received an update on the conversion of the Stardust Hotel to the Sunrise Apartments, a 22-room low income apartment complex.

