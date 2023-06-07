With multiple departments asking for part of the funding pie offered by the American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA), Kings County supervisors this week tabled the requests, asking for more structured plans.

Kyria Martinez, county administrative officer, asked supervisors to allocate $6.8 million for 17 projects in her introduction.

Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson requested funds for multiple projects including upgrades to evidence storage space, back-up power generators and staffing cost coverage, including a one time $500 bonus for department staff.

