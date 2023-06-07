With multiple departments asking for part of the funding pie offered by the American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA), Kings County supervisors this week tabled the requests, asking for more structured plans.
Kyria Martinez, county administrative officer, asked supervisors to allocate $6.8 million for 17 projects in her introduction.
Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson requested funds for multiple projects including upgrades to evidence storage space, back-up power generators and staffing cost coverage, including a one time $500 bonus for department staff.
District Attorney Sarah Hacker requested $25,000 to support signing bonuses and retention bonuses for existing staff.
“What we really need to do is give an injection of cash immediately so that we can keep our people and we can attract people,” said Hacker.
Lisa Lewis, with Kings County Behavioral Health, also stressed the need for staffing in her department, but noted that increases in salaries and incentives have been built into their budget.
Lewis requested one time funding of $700,000 to bring in a Cohen Veterans Clinic located close to Naval Air Station Lemoore. The clinic would provide mental health services to veterans in the area and would be one of just a handful of Cohen Veterans Clinics in the state.
One project request that caused a bit of a stir was $890,000 for the construction of a low barrier homeless shelter.
Wendy Osikafo, director of human services, reminded the board that they had supported the project but specified that the shelter must be located within the City of Hanford.
Board Chairman Richard Valle immediately expressed concern about the lack of a defined location for the shelter, and Supervisor Doug Verboon said the department needs to “go back and do your homework.”
Jeff Garner, KCAO executive director, updated the board on a potential piece of property for the shelter that KCAO had placed an offer on Tuesday morning. Garner said the piece of property borders the city and the county but did not give the exact location.
Ultimately, there were too many questions left unanswered, leading the board to the table the proposed projects until staff can come back with a more detailed plan.
In other news, the second reading of the ordinance directing the county’s master fee schedule was approved.
A local emergency was declared due to flood water contamination, allowing the county better access to funds to pay for mosquito abatement efforts.