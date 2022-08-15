The Kings County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., addressing among other topics the notice of completion for the sheriff's operations building site improvements and grants for small businesses.
The board will hear a proposal from Lance Lippincott to consider allowing the Jobs Training Office to begin executing contracts for small businesses in the county, using grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Also on Tuesday, the Hanford City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Hanford City Hall and consider approval of a master fee schedule for fiscal year 2022-23 after a public hearing on the matter.