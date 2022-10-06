Pride Art

Attendees pose in front of artwork created at The Source LGBT+ center's first pride event held in 2018 in Visalia in this file photo. 

Approval of funding for The Source LGBT+ Center retroactively effective from July 2022 to June 2024, sparked a heated discussion during the Kings County Board of Supervisor's meeting this week.

The approval, which ultimately was given 4-1, continues the Behavioral Health Department contract for services offered by The Source LGBT+ Center to county residents in the amount of up to $20,000 per fiscal year.

The topic was listed on the agenda as a consent calendar item; typically consent calendar items are collectively approved without discussion unless pulled by a supervisor or by public request at the start of the meeting.

