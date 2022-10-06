Approval of funding for The Source LGBT+ Center retroactively effective from July 2022 to June 2024, sparked a heated discussion during the Kings County Board of Supervisor's meeting this week.
The approval, which ultimately was given 4-1, continues the Behavioral Health Department contract for services offered by The Source LGBT+ Center to county residents in the amount of up to $20,000 per fiscal year.
The topic was listed on the agenda as a consent calendar item; typically consent calendar items are collectively approved without discussion unless pulled by a supervisor or by public request at the start of the meeting.
Supervisor Craig Pedersen requested the item be pulled for discussion and the remaining consent calendar items were unanimously approved.
Representatives from the Kings County Behavioral Health Department provided context and background regarding the contract — many of the mental health services provided by Kings County are offered through outside contractors.
Department Director Dr. Lisa Lewis noted The Source has been contracted by the county for the last four years at a level of $20,000 per fiscal year.
The Source facilitates "multiple peer level support groups" for members of the LGBTQ+ community at no cost to the participants. They also offer counseling for suicide prevention, helping reduce the risk among LGBT youth by 40%.
According to Pedersen, the Board has been asked to sign backdated contracts since the onset of COVID-19.
"This process usurps one of the key roles that a county supervisor is responsible for, oversight of county spending," Pedersen said. "By hearing a precontracted item I lost my ability to ask specific questions about that spending."
Pedersen noted that the Behavioral Health Department agreed to begin the contract on July 1, 2022 but the item was not formally heard until Tuesday, three months later.
Pedersen said it would be more prudent to shift that funding to mental health services which would support anyone experiencing or in need of psychological or suicide prevention assistance.
Supervisor Valle disagreed given the preexistent nature of the arrangement between The Source and the Behavioral Health Department.
"I spoke up because Source or another LGBT organization wasn't in the audience to speak for themselves on this matter," Valle said.
Valle said that the contracted cost for The Source was a relatively small amount compared to other contracted services and wouldn't impact the county's general fund.
Supervisor Doug Verboon seconded Valle's fiscal assessment, saying "it's not a lot of money" to provide services to help people in their struggles in life regardless of the contributing factors.