The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved several projects Tuesday that will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and were recommended by the county’s ARPA committee.
Projects include $1 million for Community Services District Operational and Drought Relief. This project will deal with the increasing costs secondary to constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money could allow the county to purchase funds to purchase chemicals, labor, fuel and other commodities for which costs have escalated due to the pandemic and drought. According to the Act, drought relief can fall within guidelines to receive the COVID-19 money. The goal is to establish viable and sustainable water for the county’s residents.
The $500,000 earmarked for cemetery operational relief will be used to offset rising costs because of the pandemic. There have been 426 deaths in Kings County attributed to COVID-19, according to officials.
Districts qualifying for the money will receive a one-time payment of $1 million to help with staffing, increased workload, equipment and other operational costs.
The Kettleman City Foundation/Family Resource Center will receive $351,500 for building maintenance. Without the help the center, which is the hub of the city, might have to close, leaving Kettleman City Family Resource Center, HeadStart and the Community Hall to look for new homes.
Getting the word out that grants are available will use $500,000 for digital marketing for small business grant funds. This money will help business with fewer than 100 employees.
Computer equipment for the Assessor/Clerk/Recorder will total $50,599 in Corcoran and helping the Kings County Housing Authority. It could be used for new serviceable fire hydrants in Corcoran which will help when fighting residential fires.
The supervisors approved $1.3 million for COVID-19 related payroll expenses, leaving $15.6 million, with nearly $2.4 million for board priorities.
The proposed Kettleman City pedestrian crosswalk was not voted on. The plan would cost $8 million of which the county has $4 million.
District 4 Supervisor Craig Pedersen said, “In all honesty, I can’t voted to spend more money.”
He cautioned the Board to spend with an eye on the future.
“There’s a big wave coming at us,” he said.