The Kings County board of supervisors approved a $461.6 million budget Tuesday for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which will be adopted at a board meeting in the near future.

County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez highlighted the inclusion of a 2% increase for unrepresented management, Probation Association, Prosecutors Association, and general, blue collar and supervisors unions.

Martinez also pointed out an increase in the county’s projected revenues and expenses.

