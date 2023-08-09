The Kings County board of supervisors approved a $461.6 million budget Tuesday for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which will be adopted at a board meeting in the near future.
County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez highlighted the inclusion of a 2% increase for unrepresented management, Probation Association, Prosecutors Association, and general, blue collar and supervisors unions.
Martinez also pointed out an increase in the county’s projected revenues and expenses.
Matthew Boyett, fiscal analyst, outlined revenue and expenditure impacts on the general fund including an estimated increase in property taxes of just over $4 million. Boyett also noted an expense increase for personnel of nearly $2.3 million.
Administrative Analyst Domingo Cruz wrapped up the final budget hearing by stating that the estimated total expenditure for fiscal year 2023-24 is $461.6 million, with more than half of that going to public assistance and public safety — roughly $132.6 million is allocated for public assistance and public safety follows closely at $127.5 million.
When it comes to funding sources, just over $245 million will come from state and federal sources, while general taxes will contribute $72.53 million.
This year's budget also includes the addition of 17 full-time staff positions.
Before the hearing was closed and the budget approved, board chair Richard Valle reminded the public that the county’s budget will be available to view online.
The county must submit the adopted budget to the state by Oct. 2 and is set to officially adopt the budget at a meeting in two weeks.
The District Attorney’s Office should see some staffing relief after the board approved a one-year agreement with an independent contractor who specializes in sexual assault cases.
Katie Smith will assist the DA’s office with case filing and motion writing. Her specialty in sexual assault cases will also be benefical to the office as the current attorney who handles those cases is leaving the office on Aug. 15 to work for a different county.
“This is obviously a short term solution that I’m proposing just so that we can ensure that we have the services available to the public,” said District Attorney Sarah Hacker. “The last thing I want to do is to compromise our public safety in any way.”
In other board news, an $75,000 agreement with Excelsior Kings River Resource Conservation District was approved. The district will work to expand projects within the county by using the money to enhance organizational management services and write applications for several grants.
“This funding is going to help go towards enhancing the district's efforts to continue to grow their various conservation projects here within the county,” said Boyett.
The board approved their final response to the grand jury regarding the Corcoran Cemetery District report for 2021-22.
The response includes a paragraph outlining how the county has supported the cemetery district and cemetery staff by addressing land issues.
The response also includes recommendations to add the cemetery’s board of trustees and dates of clean-up days to the cemetery’s website.
A resolution proclaiming August as National Breastfeeding Month was adopted and Brian Sapien was named as the winner of the final budget book photo contest for his photo of a sunset on the Kings River.